Unfiltered Ep. 297: Suarez, Tuivasa & More

The boys are back! First, Matt and Jim reveal their feelings on the new studio and podcast team. Then, they're joined by UFC Heavyweight Tai Tuivasa to discuss his fight at UFC 238 against Blagoy Ivanov this Saturday, 'shoeys,' what it was like growing up with 11 siblings, and more. UFC Strawweight Tatiana Suarez also joins the podcast to discuss her upcoming fight against Nina Ansaroff at UFC 238, bouncing back after her cancer diagnosis, beating up boys as a wrestler at the age of 3, and more. Finally, Matt & Jim give their picks for the UFC 238 main card and the recently announced Khabib/Poirier fight on September 7th.

