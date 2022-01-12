 Skip to main content
Unfiltered: Dyah Davis and Brian Simpson

Dustin Poirier's Coach Dyah Davis And Comedian Brian Simpson Join The Show
Jan. 12, 2022

Jim and Matt are starting off this week strong with American Top Team boxing coach Dyah Davis and comedian Brian Simpson!

Coach Dyah Davis calls in first to discuss the latest developments on a potential matchup between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz, how his Olympic gold medalist father, Howard Davis Jr., taught him how to box and coach, and shares his prediction on the UFC heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.
 
Then, comedian Brian Simpson joins the show. He offers his thoughts on Max Holloway withdrawing from a trilogy match with Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight belt at UFC 272, shares how his service in the Marines altered his outlook on exercise, and trades stories with Jim about his early stand-up comedy career, long before he appeared on the Netflix series, The Standups. 

 
