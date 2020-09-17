Unfiltered: Donald Cerrone and Tyron Woodley

After recapping last night's Dana White Contender Series results, Tyron Woodley joins the show. He reveals Matt will be on his new single, delves into why former teammate Jorge Masvidal visited him at training camp, and explains why he cannot lose to Colby Covington in Saturday's main event.

After making (most of) their picks for UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley, Jim and Matt are joined by Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone live from an Enterprise parking lot to close out the show. He goes over his mentality after dropping four straight, which crazy stunts he's most looking forward to pulling off next, and why Niko Price is a perfect dance partner for him in Saturday's co-main event.

