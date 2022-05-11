 Skip to main content
Unfiltered: Dominick Cruz, comedian Chris DiStefano, and UFC 274 recap

Dominick Cruz And Comedian Chris DiStefano Join The Show!
May. 11, 2022

Jim and Matt talk with Dominick Cruz and comedian Chris DiStefano, and recap UFC 274, on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, comedian Chris DiStefano joins the show. After Chris reveals that Serra BJJ fighter Dennis Buzukja is training him and his daughter in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he shares what it was like to self-produce his new Netflix stand-up special Speshy Weshy, and opens up about being at the Netflix is a Joke comedy festival after Dave Chappelle was attacked on-stage.
 
Then, after Jim and Matt discuss the results of UFC 274's main event between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje, Dominick Cruz calls into the show. He opens up about how it feels to be called out by fellow UFC Bantamweights while covering their fight cards as an analyst, gives his take on the current landscape of the UFC Lightweight division after Oliveira missed weight, and explains why Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza appeared tentative in Saturday's co-main event for the UFC Women's Strawweight title.
 
Jim and Matt close the show by highlighting some of their favorite performances from UFC 274, including Michael Chandler's knockout victory against Tony Ferguson and Brandon Royval's submission win over Matt Schnell.

: