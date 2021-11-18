 Skip to main content
Unfiltered: Davey Grant and Rani Yahya

Davey Grant and Rani Yahya Join UFC Unfiltered, Plus UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate Previews
Nov. 18, 2021

Jim and Matt are reunited to preview this Saturday's action-packed UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate!

First, they're joined by Davey Grant ahead of his bout against Adrian Yanez on Saturday. After he and Matt discuss their favorite Marvel movies, Grant discusses how growing up in a tough area of England drove him to transition from soccer to MMA, and how he's looking forward to a scrap with Yanez this weekend.
 
Then, after Matt tells Jim about his trip to Denver with Dana White and Din Thomas for Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight, Rani Yahya calls in ahead of his bout with Kyung Ho Kang on Saturday. He discusses how effective he believes leg locks are in MMA, what drove him to competing in BJJ at a young age, how MMA saved his life and reveals an encounter he had on a plane that tested his patience.
 
Finally, Jim and Matt close the show with their picks for UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate.

 
