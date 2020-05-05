Unfiltered: Dana White and Michelle Waterson

UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson kicks things off recapping some awkward moments she's had with USADA, why she thought Joanna Jedrzejczyk won her fight against Zhang Weili, and what she thinks of her opponent at UFC 249 this Saturday, Carla Esparza.

Then, the boss man himself, Dana White calls in. He goes over the status of Fight Island, reveals the latest on Tyron Woodley's next bout, and personally guarantees that the main event of UFC 249, Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje, will be insane!