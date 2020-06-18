Unfiltered: Curtis Blaydes, Shane Burgos and Lyman Good

First, Matt gives us an update on a big personal decision he recently had to make.

Then, UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes joins the guys ahead of his main event bout against Alexander Volkov this Saturday. He discusses a potential title shot and who he thinks will win the trilogy match between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

UFC featherweight Shane Burgos joins the guys as he walks the streets of Las Vegas with fellow Tiger Schulmann fighter Lyman Good. Burgos reveals how he plans on capitalizing on the opportunity to take on Josh Emmett, and Good shares what it was like to recover from having COVID-19.

Finally, Matt and Jim give their picks for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov.

