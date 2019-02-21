Unfiltered: Cruz, Ngannou & UFC Prague Preview

Episode 272 Has All The Scoops For Prague, Phoenix And Beyond
Feb. 21, 2019
Former UFC Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz calls in and talks about UFC Phoenix, recovering from shoulder surgery, TJ Dillashaw’s handling of his loss to Henry Cejudo, Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz, and much more. Then, “The Predator” Francis Ngannou joins the show and discusses the biggest win of his career over Cain Velasquez, wanting a title shot next, the work of his foundation in Cameroon, and more. Plus, Matt, guest cohost Jamie “English” Crowder, and Chris the Producer preview and make their UFC Prague picks.
Full Episode
Dominick on why he got into doing commentary
Dominick on the Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw fight, and TJ’s reaction to the loss
Francis on the finish against Cain Velasquez
Francis wants a title shot next and wants to fight twice more this year
Francis is working on his jiu-jitsu the most right now