Unfiltered: Cody Brundage, Tony Hinchcliffe, and UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev recap

First, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joins the show to promote his podcast and comedy tour - Kill Tony. He discusses how getting into fights growing up in Ohio prepared him for a career in stand-up comedy, opens up about how difficult it became for him to let other comics tell jokes he wrote, and relives his experience writing jokes for Dana White to perform for an episode of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.



Then, Cody Brundage joins the show after his first-round knockout win against Tresean Gore at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev over the weekend. He explains why he was confident heading into the bout against Gore despite being the betting underdog, shares why he chose "9 to 5" by Dolly Parton as his walkout song, and opens up about feeling pressure to talk trash early in his career.



Jim and Matt close the show recapping their favorite performances from UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev, including Rafael Fiziev's KO victory against Rafael dos Anjos in the main event and Jamie Mullarkey's split-decision win over Michael Johnson.



