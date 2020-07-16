Unfiltered: Co-host Aljamain Sterling, Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, and Matt Serra from Fight Island

Jim and Aljo start with welterweight Leon Edwards, who reminds us that he's still pissed about the 'three-piece-and-soda' incident with Jorge Masvidal, makes his case for a title fight against Kamaru Usman, and lets us know exactly how much those foot stomps Usman used at UFC 251 hurt.

Then, Aljo talks with Jim about why he's licking his chops at the chance to get in the Octagon with new bantamweight champ Petr Yan.

Welterweight Gilbert Burns also calls in to share what Dana told him about his chances at a match against Usman for the belt, how he's recovering from having COVID-19, and why there's no way he's taking a fight against anyone but Usman.

Finally, Matt Serra calls in from his Fight Island to share his odd encounter with Petr Yan at their hotel and to answer the question we've all been asking: did the UFC get Matt first-class tickets home?!

