 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

Unfiltered: Carla Esparza and Katlyn Chookagian

Carla Esparza and Katlyn Chookagian Join The Show!
Jan. 4, 2022

It's the first episode of 2022 -- and Jim and Matt are starting off with a bang!

First, Carla Esparza makes her UFC Unfiltered debut. She discusses Dana White's recent announcement that she will be the next UFC strawweight to face Rose Namajunas for the belt, her reaction to a match-ending cut on her face that occurred during her grappling exhibition match against Danielle Kelly last week at Fury Grappling 3, and the latest in Dana's public spat with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
 
Then, after Matt advises listeners to watch the UFC Fight Pass show 'Year of the Fighter' profiling his season of The Ultimate Fighter and bout against Georges St-Pierre to win the UFC welterweight championship, Katlyn Chookagian calls in ahead of her fight against Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze on January 15th. Besides trying to get to the root of Jim's dating woes, Katlyn opens up about why she's feeling confident heading into her rematch with Maia after defeating her in 2019 and why she doesn't feel sorry for people on 90 Day Fiancé.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered
 
Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!
 
Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram
 
Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram
 
Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
Athletes

Dominick Cruz: Career Retrospective

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz looks back on his UFC career and comments on the big moments along the way ahead of UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier.

Watch the Video
Jon Jones
Athletes

The Five Youngest UFC Champions

Heading Into 2022, These Were The Five Youngest UFC Fighters To Capture The Belt. Who Will The Next Fighter Be To Crack The Top 5?

Watch the Video
Derrick Lewis holds an open workout for fans and media at Madison Square Garden on October 31 2018 in New York City (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

Best Mic Moments | Derrick Lewis

When 'The Black Beast' Gets A Hold Of A Microphone, Anything Can Happen...And It Usually Does.

Watch the Video