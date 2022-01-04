Unfiltered: Carla Esparza and Katlyn Chookagian

First, Carla Esparza makes her UFC Unfiltered debut. She discusses Dana White's recent announcement that she will be the next UFC strawweight to face Rose Namajunas for the belt, her reaction to a match-ending cut on her face that occurred during her grappling exhibition match against Danielle Kelly last week at Fury Grappling 3, and the latest in Dana's public spat with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.



Then, after Matt advises listeners to watch the UFC Fight Pass show 'Year of the Fighter' profiling his season of The Ultimate Fighter and bout against Georges St-Pierre to win the UFC welterweight championship, Katlyn Chookagian calls in ahead of her fight against Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze on January 15th. Besides trying to get to the root of Jim's dating woes, Katlyn opens up about why she's feeling confident heading into her rematch with Maia after defeating her in 2019 and why she doesn't feel sorry for people on 90 Day Fiancé.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered



Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!



Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram



Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram



Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram