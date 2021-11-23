 Skip to main content
UFC Unfiltered

Unfiltered: Brandon Moreno and Ode' Osbourne

UFC Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno and UFC Flyweight Ode' Osbourne Join The Show!
Nov. 23, 2021

It's the last episode of UFC Unfiltered before the Thanksgiving holiday!

First, UFC Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno joins the show ahead of his trilogy bout against Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 270 from Anaheim, California on January 22nd. He discusses how he bounced back from getting beat up during his first sparring session at age 12, his former coach Henry Cejudo coaching Figueiredo ahead of their bout, and how his obsession with Lego began while he was recovering from an injury. 

*Did you know Brandon Moreno is the host of the UFC’s first podcast in Spanish – UFC Entre Asaltos. Have a listen now. It is available everywhere you get your podcasts!

Then, after Jim and Matt discuss Kelten Vieira's victory over Miesha Tate on Saturday, Ode' Osbourne calls in after his win at UFC 268 over CJ Vergara. Ode’ shares why he did not consider calling off the bout despite Vergara missing weight, his life as a teacher and how he gets inspiration from the students he works with, why he got into fights when his family moved from Jamaica to the United States, and he shares his knowledge on cryptocurrency with Jim and Matt.

UFC Unfiltered
