Unfiltered: Anthony Hernandez, Coach Eric Nicksick

After Jim and Matt dissect Kamaru Usman's win over Gilbert Burns on Saturday, Xtreme Couture MMA GM and coach Eric Nicksick joins the show. He shares his discussions with Francis Ngannou ahead of his heavyweight title fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 on March 27th, reveals why he nearly threw his stool while working the corner for Maki Pitolo at UFC 258, details what his first day at Xtreme Couture 15 years ago was like thanks to Matt’s former roommate Mike Pyle and he talks about coaching being in his bloodline.



Then, making his UFC Unfiltered debut, Anthony Hernandez joins Jim, Matt, and Eric fresh off his submission win against Rodolfo Vieira at UFC 258. He goes into why submitting a world-class BJJ specialist in Vieira is not a big deal to him, how it felt when his kids named their pet pig after him and he chats about his 7-foot-tall training partner named BAMF.



The group also trade stories on Fight Island jet lag, what they are or are not reading and watching, funny Instagram posts, Kamaru Usman being an MMA serial killer, and what Francis Ngannou's boogeyman is.

Listen To the Last Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring Andrew Schulz

Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram



Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram



Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram



Follow the UFC @UFC on Instagram





Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram, and check out the full video show on UFC FIGHT PASS - sign up today at www.ufcfightpass.com