Unfiltered: Andrew Schulz & UFC 258 Preview

Ahead of this weekends highly anticipated showdown between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns for the welterweight belt at UFC 258, Jim and Matt are joined by comedian Andrew Schulz for a special episode of UFC Unfiltered!

Jim and Matt get Andrew's take on everything from his friendship with Israel Adesanya that (probably) started via social media, to his visceral hatred for rude hecklers.

How To Watch UFC 258: Kamaru Usman Vs Gilbert Burns

Andrew also asks Jim and Matt about why they believe Ben Askren will beat Jake Paul in their boxing match, and why the UFC has been better than boxing at matchmaking.

Jim and Matt close out the show with their picks for UFC 258.