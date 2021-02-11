Unfiltered: Andrew Schulz & UFC 258 Preview

Listen To The Latest Episode Of UFC Unfiltered Featuring Comedian Andrew Schulz
Feb. 11, 2021
Listen to UFC Unfiltered Episode 469: Comedian Andrew Schulz and UFC 258 Preview
Ahead of this weekends highly anticipated showdown between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns for the welterweight belt at UFC 258, Jim and Matt are joined by comedian Andrew Schulz for a special episode of UFC Unfiltered!
Jim and Matt get Andrew's take on everything from his friendship with Israel Adesanya that (probably) started via social media, to his visceral hatred for rude hecklers.