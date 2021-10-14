Unfiltered: Andrei Arlovski and Julian Marquez

Then, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski joins the show ahead of his co-main event bout against Carlos Felipe on Saturday. He delves into what makes him the Benjamin Button of MMA, why he predicts Ciryl Gane will one day defeat Francis Ngannou when they face off for the UFC heavyweight belt, wanting to eventually fight Ciryl Gane himself, and what he sees as his path back to a title fight.

Jim and Matt close the show with their picks for UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont.

