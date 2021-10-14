 Skip to main content
Unfiltered: Andrei Arlovski and Julian Marquez

Jim Made Matt Nearly Pass Out From Laughter Again -- Listen To Today's Show To Find Out How!
Oct. 14, 2021

First, the guys are joined by Julian Marquez ahead of his bout against Jordan Wright at UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont this Saturday. He clears up some misconceptions about his shoutout to Miley Cyrus last year, discusses how Jocko Willink reshaped his mindset towards fighting, and shares why he believes you will be tweeting about him after his fight this Saturday.

Then, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski joins the show ahead of his co-main event bout against Carlos Felipe on Saturday. He delves into what makes him the Benjamin Button of MMA, why he predicts Ciryl Gane will one day defeat Francis Ngannou when they face off for the UFC heavyweight belt, wanting to eventually fight Ciryl Gane himself, and what he sees as his path back to a title fight.

Jim and Matt close the show with their picks for UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont.

