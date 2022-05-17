Unfiltered: Andre Petroski, Marcedes Lewis, and guest co‐host Megan Olivi

First, Jim, Matt, and Megan are joined by Andre Petroski fresh off his win over Nick Maximov at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic over the weekend. He reveals that he used a sequence he learned from Rener Gracie on The Ultimate Fighter to submit Maximov, opens up about why he called out Gerald Meerschaert in his post-fight interview, and shares why he would not choose the Diaz brothers as training partners if he was at the beginning of his mixed martial arts career.



Then, Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. He opens up about how training in mixed martial arts compares to training for football, shares what it was like to grapple with Daniel Cormier and watch UFC cards with Aaron Rodgers, and details the atmosphere in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas the night Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo for the UFC Featherweight belt at UFC 194.

