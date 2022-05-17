 Skip to main content
Andre Petroski, Marcedes Lewis, And Megan Olivi Join The Show!
UFC Unfiltered

Unfiltered: Andre Petroski, Marcedes Lewis, and guest co‐host Megan Olivi

Andre Petroski, Marcedes Lewis, And Megan Olivi Join The Show!
May. 17, 2022

Jim, Matt, and guest co‐host Megan Olivi talk with Andre Petroski and Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!

First, Jim, Matt, and Megan are joined by Andre Petroski fresh off his win over Nick Maximov at UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic over the weekend. He reveals that he used a sequence he learned from Rener Gracie on The Ultimate Fighter to submit Maximov, opens up about why he called out Gerald Meerschaert in his post-fight interview, and shares why he would not choose the Diaz brothers as training partners if he was at the beginning of his mixed martial arts career.
 
Then, Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis makes his UFC Unfiltered debut. He opens up about how training in mixed martial arts compares to training for football, shares what it was like to grapple with Daniel Cormier and watch UFC cards with Aaron Rodgers, and details the atmosphere in the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas the night Conor McGregor knocked out Jose Aldo for the UFC Featherweight belt at UFC 194.

Subscribe and follow @UFCUnfiltered
 
Got a minute? Give us a 5-star review!
 
Follow the show @UFCUnfiltered on Instagram
 
Follow Jim Norton @JimNorton on Instagram
 
Follow Matt Serra @MattSerraBJJ on Instagram

Tags
UFC Unfiltered
:
Callum Walsh backstage at UFC 274, May 2022
Special Feature

Callum Walsh Enjoys His First Live UFC Event

The Irish boxing sensation arrives in Phoenix to enjoy his first live UFC event as a fan, and support his friend and training partner Tony Feerguson

Watch the Video
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
Julianna Peña
Athletes

Seizing Opportunities with Julianna Peña

With possibly the “biggest upset in UFC history”, champ Julianna Peña proved anything is possible. Are you ready for your next opportunity? @ZipRecruiter can help you find it. 

Watch the Video
: