Unfiltered: Aljamain Sterling and Angela Hill

Then, UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling joins the show to discuss how Henry Cejudo's retirement impacts his title shot odds and when he expects to return to the Octagon. It could be much earlier than you might think!

UFC women's strawweight Angela Hill also calls in ahead of her co-main event bout against Claudia Gadelha at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris. She shares some history about her legendary grandparents' alien abduction story and how quick turnaround fights help more than they hurt.

The guys wrap things up with UFC news, including the latest on Dominick Cruz’s criticism of referee Keith Peterson, Kelvin Gastelum’s suspension and they give their picks for this Saturday's card, UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris.

