Unfiltered: Alistair Overeem And Cody Stamann

First, the guys open the show covering everything from Stephen A. Smith's recent comments (20:23) on women competing in MMA to Neil Magny's surprising online smack talk towards Khamzat Chimaev.

Cody Stamann (33:40) calls in afterwards to geek out over the show Vikings with Matt, share horror stories from the New York City subway, and break down how he's feeling ahead of his bout against UFC newcomer Askar Askar at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov on Saturday.

Then, Alistair Overeem (54:07) calls in ahead of his main event bout against Alexander Volkov this Saturday. After a little friendly banter about Jim and Matts’ lack of hair, the discuss Overeem plans and path to the UFC Heavyweight title. Alistair then shares some of his interview pet peeves, breaks down some of his post-UFC career plans, and explains why he is interested in USA politics despite being from the Netherlands.

Jim and Matt close out the show with their picks for UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov.

