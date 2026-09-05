Undisputed Flyweight Title Up For Grabs At UFC 332 In Salt Lake City
Natalia Silva Faces Wang Cong For Undisputed Flyweight Gold On October 3, 2026, Live On CBS And Paramount+
Sep. 5, 2026
The next generation of UFC stars is ready to take center stage in Salt Lake City at UFC 332, with rising contenders and emerging talent filling out a card packed with intriguing matchups.
Headlining the action will be a pair of top flyweights in Natalia Silva and Wang Cong, who will compete for the vacant flyweight title after current champion Valentina Shevchenko was forced out of the bout after she told the UFC she would be unable to compete for at least a year.
Silva enters the matchup riding a 14-fight win streak, with wins over former champions Rose Namajunas, Alexa Grasso and Jessica Andrade in her last three outings. Standing across from her will be Wang Cong, who has won four straight inside the Octagon, most recently defeating Tracy Cortez at UFC 329 in July.
The matchup pits two dynamic, entertaining strikers against one another, with both women capable of producing highlight-reel moments whenever they step into the Octagon.
UFC 332 will also mark the return of No. 11-ranked bantamweight contender Payton Talbott, who, after beginning his UFC career with three straight finishes, went on to defeat fellow prospect Felipe Lima before earning a dominant victory over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.
Talbott will square off against former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. The No. 9-ranked bantamweight will look to use his veteran experience and championship pedigree to halt Talbott's rise through the division.
UFC 332 also features Damian Pinas, who has wasted little time making his presence felt in the UFC with first-round knockouts in each of his first two Octagon appearances. He’ll look to make it three straight when he takes on Andrey Pulyaev, another Dana White’s Contender Series standout looking to establish himself as one of the middleweight division’s next big prospects.
The action continues throughout the card, with matchups featuring the red-hot King Green against Esteban Ribovics, knockout artist and rising star Ateba Gautier facing Roman Kopylov and DWCS standout Imanol Rodríguez taking on Alden Coria.
The main card for UFC 332 will be featured on CBS and Paramount+, and will start Saturday, October 3 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.