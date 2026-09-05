Undisputed Flyweight Title Up For Grabs At UFC 332 In Salt Lake City

Headlining the action will be a pair of top flyweights in Natalia Silva and Wang Cong, who will compete for the vacant flyweight title after current champion Valentina Shevchenko was forced out of the bout after she told the UFC she would be unable to compete for at least a year.

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Silva enters the matchup riding a 14-fight win streak, with wins over former champions Rose Namajunas, Alexa Grasso and Jessica Andrade in her last three outings. Standing across from her will be Wang Cong, who has won four straight inside the Octagon, most recently defeating Tracy Cortez at UFC 329 in July.

The matchup pits two dynamic, entertaining strikers against one another, with both women capable of producing highlight-reel moments whenever they step into the Octagon.