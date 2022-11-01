Understanding UFC Weight Classes

The UFC currently has nine weight classes, all that require fighters to weight in under a desired limit. Generally, fighters try to weigh in at the exact limit so they can lose the least amount of weight during the weight cutting process while still meeting the required number on the scale.

Failure to reach the required weight results in either the athlete forfeiting a percentage of their fight purse to their opponent, an agreement between the two athletes to compete at a non-weight class specific weight (catchweight) or having the fight cancelled altogether.

Order UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira Here!

UFC official weigh-ins are held the day before fight night and require athletes to weigh-in between 9am and 11am local time. Depending on the State Athletic Commission regulating the bout, and / or the amount of weight required to be made, an athlete who misses weight may be given one additional hour from the time of their weigh-in to try and lose the remaining weight and try again.

For non-title bouts, athletes can weigh one pound above the division’s weight limit, whereas title fights require athletes to weigh in at exactly, or under, the specific weight.

Sound confusing? That’s because it is! So here is everything you need to know to understand UFC weight classes:

Strawweight – 115 pounds