Under the Radar | Steve Garcia

“Mean Machine” is well-seasoned, with 21 professional fights to his name, tallying a 16-5 record to this point, including a 5-2 record in the Octagon. Moreover, 13 of his 16 professional wins came via knockout. He also has a highly reputable team behind him in Jackson’s MMA in New Mexico under the tutelage of Greg Jackson, and his standup, all-gas-no-brakes style should appeal to the wider fan base. In fact, he averages 2.38 knockdowns per 15 minutes, which ranks sixth all-time in UFC history.

All that said, his stymied hype does have logic behind it. Despite a first-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019, Garcia wasn’t awarded a contract because he missed the bantamweight limit by three pounds.

He eventually got his opportunity when he stepped up to fight Luis Peña in a lightweight contest in February 2020, losing that fight via decision. He fought just twice more over the next 28 months, splitting bouts with Charlie Ontiveros (a knockout win) and Maheshate (a knockout loss).