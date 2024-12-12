Under The Radar | Sean Woodson

Despite being on a six-fight unbeaten streak and only suffering one loss in his entire career, Woodson isn’t really one that comes to mind when fans think of featherweight contenders. There’s no secret that 145-pound division is one of the deepest in the promotion, with a ton of up and exciting contenders and prospects, and Woodson should definitely be in that conversation.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

Saturday night inside Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Woodson faces a fun dance partner in Fernando Padilla. It’s an opponent that is, surprisingly, similar to Woodson’s tall frame of 6’2”. Woodson’s size and lengthy build is one of the major reasons why so many athletes have trouble figuring him out. Prior to joining the UFC, “The Sniper” spent time competing not only at featherweight, but also lightweight and middleweight.