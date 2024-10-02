Under The Radar | Mario Bautista

Those victories pushed his streak to six, and it set up a date with former featherweight king and UFC Hall of Fame member José Aldo. The Brazilian legend most recently returned from a two-year layoff to outduel Jonathan Martinez, a peer who was in a similar spot to Bautista. The 38-year-old most surprisingly looked like his same dangerous self, which makes for a fascinating test on Bautista’s radar.

At times, fighters can get caught up in the aura of an opponent who they’ve watched for years. Aldo carries that kind of reputation with him, and it’ll be up to Bautista to put any admiration to the side and get the job done. In a division now ruled over by Merab Dvalishvili, there isn’t any clear path to the belt at present.

However, taking out a marquee name like Aldo and stretching one’s winning streak to seven is certainly a way to get on the radar of the best at 135 pounds. Although Bautista likely won’t start calling people out and starting beefs online, he can speak loudly in Salt Lake City with his performance at UFC 307.