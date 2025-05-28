Under the Radar | Ludovit Klein

The quality of fighters competing in and around the lightweight rankings is no secret, so even though the Slovakian doesn’t have a number next to his name, it doesn’t mean he isn’t deserving of the opportunity, either. However, Klein didn’t find his groove in the Octagon right away when he made his promotional debut as a featherweight in September 2020.

WATCH: Ludovit Klein's Fight Week Interview

Although he scored a first-round knockout over Shane Young, Klein missed weight. When he followed that mishap with back-to-back losses to Michael Trizano and Nate Landwehr, a change was clearly needed. The adjustment came in the form of moving up to the lightweight division, and Klein subsequently found new life. He opened his account in the weight class with decision wins over bright prospects Devonte Smith and Mason Jones in 2022, and after stumbling to a draw against Jai Herbert, he picked up a decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes in August 2023 that continues to age incredibly well.

Having established himself at 155 pounds, Klein put together a breakout campaign in 2024, picking up three wins in about six months. First came a first-round knockout win over AJ Cunningham followed with decision wins over Thiago Moisés and Roosevelt Roberts. While Cunningham and Roberts don’t carry the same pedigree as a win over Moisés might, it’s important to note those bouts were supposed to come against Joel Álvarez and Nikolas Motta, respectively. Regardless, Klein dispatched of the trio put in front of him and earned a chance to enter the rankings.