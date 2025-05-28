Under the Radar | Ludovit Klein

In the shark tank that is the lightweight division, it isn’t often that an unranked fighter gets a shot at someone inside the top 10, but that’s the case when Ludovit Klein takes on Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber.
The quality of fighters competing in and around the lightweight rankings is no secret, so even though the Slovakian doesn’t have a number next to his name, it doesn’t mean he isn’t deserving of the opportunity, either. However, Klein didn’t find his groove in the Octagon right away when he made his promotional debut as a featherweight in September 2020.
WATCH: Ludovit Klein's Fight Week Interview
Although he scored a first-round knockout over Shane Young, Klein missed weight. When he followed that mishap with back-to-back losses to Michael Trizano and Nate Landwehr, a change was clearly needed. The adjustment came in the form of moving up to the lightweight division, and Klein subsequently found new life. He opened his account in the weight class with decision wins over bright prospects Devonte Smith and Mason Jones in 2022, and after stumbling to a draw against Jai Herbert, he picked up a decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes in August 2023 that continues to age incredibly well.
Having established himself at 155 pounds, Klein put together a breakout campaign in 2024, picking up three wins in about six months. First came a first-round knockout win over AJ Cunningham followed with decision wins over Thiago Moisés and Roosevelt Roberts. While Cunningham and Roberts don’t carry the same pedigree as a win over Moisés might, it’s important to note those bouts were supposed to come against Joel Álvarez and Nikolas Motta, respectively. Regardless, Klein dispatched of the trio put in front of him and earned a chance to enter the rankings.
In Gamrot, Klein faces his toughest test to date. “Gamer” spent the better part of the last three years on the precipice of the lightweight title picture, picking up wins over Arman Tsarukyan, Jalin Turner and Rafael Dos Anjos. Losses to Beneil Dariush and Dan Hooker stymied his momentum in the ever-crowded queue for a title shot, but the 34-year-old from Poland remains steadfast in his quest for UFC gold.
Gamrot’s bread-and-butter is no secret. He is a grappler’s grappler, averaging more than five takedowns per 15 minutes. In each of his 10 UFC fights, Gamrot scored at least one takedown,and against Dos Anjos, he scored a career-best 11 takedowns. However, this is where Klein could prove himself as a fascinating player at 155 pounds. Through seven lightweight bouts, Klein has only been taken down once and, in turn, has secured at least one takedown in his last five bouts in the weight class. Additionally, Klein has defended takedowns at a 95.2 percent clip since moving up a division, which is good for the highest all-time among lightweights.
Klein’s home, however, is on the feet. There, he displays a dynamic and explosive striking style, and he has statistically out struck each of his opponents in the lightweight division. He lands at about a 55-percent clip, which ranks ninth all-time among lightweights, and he continues to round into a more and more well-rounded presence in the Octagon.
When he faces Gamrot on May 31, it’s his chance to show he’s ready for the elite at 155 pounds. On the other hand, it could provide Gamrot a platform to show he is levels above unranked opponents and cement his spot in the top 10. Those are high stakes, and Klein is keen on entering the summer having proved himself as one of the best 155ers in the world.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs Barber, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 31, 2025. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, followed by the main card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.