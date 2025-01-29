Under The Radar | Fares Ziam

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

It was virtually all Ziam from the moment the fight started. Through two-and-a-half rounds, Ziam out struck Frevola 69-25, and was successful on all four of his takedown attempts. It looked as though he was cruising his way to a unanimous decision win until he threw up a knee as he was breaking away from a clinch, which landed flush onto Frevola’s chin, putting his lights out.

Ziam credits his performance to the work he put in following his bout with Claudio Puelles. In typical Ziam fashion, he was dominant on the feet, landing 31 significant strikes while only absorbing four through 15 minutes. Puelles, however, was able to secure seven takedowns and over seven minutes of control time.

While Ziam won on the scorecards in that fight, he and his team recognized areas that needed improvement, particularly in his strength and conditioning and boxing. Ziam’s commitment to addressing those areas paid off, culminating in one of the most memorable knockouts of 2024.