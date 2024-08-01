 Skip to main content
Elves Brener prepares to fight Guram Kutateladze in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Under The Radar | Elves Brener

Despite A Pair Of Highlight Reel Finishes, Elves Brener Remains An Underdiscussed Lightweight Standout Ahead Of His Clash With Joel Álvarez At UFC Abu Dhabi
By Kevin Schuster, on X: @KevinESchuster • Aug. 1, 2024

While UFC Abu Dhabi is packed topped to bottom with established stars and promising up-and-comers, there’s one budding contender flying under the radar, and his name is Elves Brener.

The Chute Boxe Diego Lima product has done nothing but entertain crowds since his debut in February of last year, when he earned a hard-fought victory over veteran Zubaira Tukhugov to open UFC 284 in Perth.

Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Five months later, Brener returned to action at the UFC APEX against Guram Kutateladze. The Georgian closed as a -675 favorite over Brener, who entered the fight as a +500 underdog.

After a competitive first round, Kutateladze landed an elbow flush across Brener’s hairline less than 40 seconds into the second, opening up a gnarly cut. To make matters worse in the eyes of the judges, Brener’s glimmering white hair, symbolic of the fighters and coaches at his gym, quickly turned red as blood continued to pour.

Elves Brener punches Guram Kutateladze in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Elves Brener punches Guram Kutateladze in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Despite being in a dominant position on the ground, Kutateladze backed off and called for Brener to join him in the middle of the Octagon. But as soon as Brener got back to his feet, it was as if his entire demeanor changed, and he began stepping on the gas, putting Kutateladze on the back foot with no worry of the shots coming back his way. Brener started realizing a lot of success of his own until Kutateladze took him back down to the mat to close out the final 45 seconds of the round.

Watch All Of Brener's UFC Fights On UFC FIGHT PASS!

After a momentary scare when the Octagon-side physician spoke to referee Chris Tognoni regarding the severity of the cut, action resumed and Brener got back to work. Entering the final round still as a massive underdog on the live odds, Brener slugged it out until a left hook found the mark, knocking down Kutateladze. Brener jumped on him to land a few ground-and-pound strikes to close the show. His thrilling performance earned Brener his first Fight of the Night bonus, but it would not be the last time Brener walked away with an extra $50k in his pocket.

Elves Brener Pulls Off The Knockout Upset | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Elves Brener Pulls Off The Knockout Upset | UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Magomedov
/

Four months after his war with Kutateladze, Brener hopped right back into the Octagon to face Kaynan Kruschewsky at a catchweight of 165 pounds. Only four minutes into the opening round, Brener landed a perfect left hook, shutting Kruschewsky’s lights out for the walk-off knockout victory.

In his most recent outing, Brener suffered his first loss inside the Octagon in an extremely competitive bout against Myktybek Orolbai, who’s lost just one of his 15 fights as a professional. Sharing 15 minutes inside the Octagon after a pair of finishes is still valuable experience for Brener as he heads into his next challenge at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi.

UFC ABU DHABI: Main Event Spotlight | Fight By Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise

This Saturday, Brener will open the main card against Joel Álvarez, a submission artist with 13 first round finishes to his name. Both fighters are in a similar position where a win would take them one huge step closer to a fight against a Top 15 ranked opponent in the stacked 155-pound division.

Brener is currently must-see TV, and Álvarez is the perfect dance partner to help kick off an electric main card live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at a special time of 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Get 35% off UFC Fight Pass, order before June 30

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, while the main card kicks off live on ABC, ESPN & ESPN+ at 3pm ET/12pm PT.

Tags
UFC Abu Dhabi
Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad Reacts With Megan Olivi After His Title Winning Performance Against Leon Edwards At UFC 304 In Manchester On July 27, 2024
Interviews

Belal Muhammad Talks Post-Fight With Megan Olivi | UFC…

Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad Reacts With Megan Olivi After His Title Winning Performance Against Leon Edwards At UFC 304 In Manchester On July 27, 2024

Watch the Video
Cory Sandhagen vs Marlon Moraes
Athletes

Cory Sandhagen | My First Main Event

Ahead Of His Next Main Event August 3 In Abu Dhabi, Cory Sandhagen Walks Us Through His First Experience As A Headliner

Watch the Video
Marlon Vera prepares to fight Davey Grant in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX
Athletes

Marlon Vera | Top Finishes

Admire Some Of The Finest Work From The One And Only "Chito" Vera

Watch the Video