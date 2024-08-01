Under The Radar | Elves Brener

The Chute Boxe Diego Lima product has done nothing but entertain crowds since his debut in February of last year, when he earned a hard-fought victory over veteran Zubaira Tukhugov to open UFC 284 in Perth.

Five months later, Brener returned to action at the UFC APEX against Guram Kutateladze. The Georgian closed as a -675 favorite over Brener, who entered the fight as a +500 underdog.

After a competitive first round, Kutateladze landed an elbow flush across Brener’s hairline less than 40 seconds into the second, opening up a gnarly cut. To make matters worse in the eyes of the judges, Brener’s glimmering white hair, symbolic of the fighters and coaches at his gym, quickly turned red as blood continued to pour.