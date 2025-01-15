Under The Radar | Ailín Pérez

Exhibit A would be her UFC 302 victory over Joselyne Edwards. A run-in at the UFC Performance Institute had led to some very public bad blood between the two, but after 15 minutes in the Octagon, Pérez initiated reconciliation, even before the scorecards were read. “Sportsmanship,” Daniel Cormier observed from the mic that night. “They’ve got to squash the whole beef.” The tension had put eyes on the fight, but life was too short to keep it running.

That decision win was the third in her current four-fight twerk streak, and it came in front of her biggest audience to date at the New Jersey pay-per-view event. It followed unanimous nods over Lucie Pudilová and veteran Ashlee Evans-Smith; all tough outs.

Her most recent victory this past September at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint Denis might have been her sweetest. Not only did she get her first UFC finish and her first career armbar submission against Daria Zhelezniakova in the first round, but she also avenged her only UFC loss in the same city where she dropped her UFC debut: Paris. That bout was on less than one week’s notice at featherweight, hardly anything to hang your head about when you consider what was to come. But it was important to her to show the world that she’s the real deal.