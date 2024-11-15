Under The Radar | Marcus McGhee

In the loaded bantamweight division, currently controlled by Merab Dvalishvili, fighters like Umar Nurmagomedov, Petr Yan, and Cory Sandhagen, just to name a few, are all trying to become the next title challenger, but McGhee is a name that can approach that territory soon.

Order UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

“The Maniac” went 6-1 on the regional scene, with all wins coming by knockout before getting a UFC opportunity. After beating Luciano Ramos at LFA 149, McGhee stepped up on three days’ notice to fight Journey Newson in April 2023 to make his promotional debut.

Even with almost no real preparation, McGhee locked in a second-round choke for the finish, making a great first impression.