Under The Radar | Marcus McGhee

At just 3-0 in the UFC, and 9-1 overall, Marcus McGhee hasn’t been here long, but he’s here to stay. The MMA Lab product has quickly put together a highlight reel inside the Octagon with three straight finishes and gets to fight a ranked opponent for the first time this weekend.
In the loaded bantamweight division, currently controlled by Merab Dvalishvili, fighters like Umar Nurmagomedov, Petr Yan, and Cory Sandhagen, just to name a few, are all trying to become the next title challenger, but McGhee is a name that can approach that territory soon.
“The Maniac” went 6-1 on the regional scene, with all wins coming by knockout before getting a UFC opportunity. After beating Luciano Ramos at LFA 149, McGhee stepped up on three days’ notice to fight Journey Newson in April 2023 to make his promotional debut.
Even with almost no real preparation, McGhee locked in a second-round choke for the finish, making a great first impression.
Marcus McGhee Secures Second-Round Submission In UFC Debut | UFC Fight Night: Song vs Simon
His next fight would be just a few months later, at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Dos Anjos in August 2023, where he took on JP Buys. After spending the first couple minutes exchanging on the feet, McGhee landed a crushing right hand in the pocket for a walk-off knockout.
To open 2024, McGhee earned his third straight finish since joining the UFC, this time against Gaston Bolanos during the first event of the year. It was a dominant display by the Arizona product, who kept his finish rate at 100 percent.
UFC 309 COUNTDOWN: Full Episode | Jones vs Miocic | Oliveira vs Chandler 2
It’s not too often you see fighters get a chance at the rankings this early, but McGhee has left the matchmakers no choice. He’s 34 years old, has run through the competition so far, and is exciting to watch, so the time is now.
This Saturday, he faces Jonathan Martinez, who is No. 13 at 135 pounds, and the bout promises a display of high-level skills from both athletes. Martinez comes in off a loss to Jose Aldo last May, but is a proven and dangerous opponent.
Marcus McGhee Fight Week Interview | UFC 309
McGhee’s power is evident whenever he lands, and his overall striking skillset is elite. He manages his distance well, brings accurate strikes, and isn’t afraid to make it a brawl at times.
Competing at UFC 309 is a tremendous opportunity for anyone, especially those who are looking to make a splash. McGhee’s been doing so with each trip to the Octagon, and by defeating Martinez, he will likely enter the rankings next week.
With Sean O’Malley, Mario Bautista, and Kyler Phillips already in the rankings, the blueprint is there for “The Maniac” to break in. Who knows? Maybe the bantamweight rankings will soon be occupied by the MMA Lab.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
