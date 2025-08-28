Under the Radar | Fares Ziam

At UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho, Ziam faces Kauê Fernandes, a 30-year-old Brazilian seeking his third win in a row. It’s a crucial fight for Ziam, as it is a chance to show he is ready to break into that circle of fighters on the precipice of the top 15, a spot often tricky for rising fighters to navigate in ultracompetitive divisions.

The burn has been a relatively slow one for Ziam. He made his debut at UFC 242 in September 2019, but he stumbled out of the gates as he tallied a 2-2 record in his first four UFC bouts. The young Ziam wasn’t without flashes of potential, however. His decision win over Jamie Mullarkey proved he had the goods to compete, but that potential remained untapped for the time being.