Under The Radar | Charles Johnson

One could argue that the flyweight division, particularly outside of the Top 15, floats under the radar of most mixed martial arts fans. The lighter weight classes generally don’t feature the emphatic power punchers that generate easy highlights and fast hype, but to compete at 125 pounds is to have a well-rounded game and a gas tank ready to go a full 15 minutes at all times. While Alexandre Pantoja lords over the division, readying for another title defense, a group of contenders is getting their ducks in a row heading into 2025. One such man is perhaps the hottest unranked fighter of 2024: Charles Johnson.
“InnerG” came into the promotion with a solid resume, having built a 10-2 record on the regional scene. He secured and twice defended the LFA flyweight title, and promptly got thrown into the deep end against the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev. While he pushed Mokaev, he ultimately lost. A pair of wins over Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Jimmy Flick got him some traction, but three losses in a row put him right back on his heels.
Before he made his maiden voyage to the Octagon in 2024, Johnson regularly spoke about his five-round style, but seeing as main events or title fights were far down the road due to the 2-4 start to his UFC tenure, he knew he needed to shift gears.
Against the then-undefeated Azat Maksum, he did just that, pressing the action on the feet, wrestling and threatening submissions. After getting the bounce-back win, he said, “Don’t ever count me out,” and he was proud to show off his grind mentality in the final round. That win not only snapped his losing skid, but it also set him up for an opportunity to fight in his hometown of St. Louis. “The Pride of St. Louis” took on Jake Hadley, but despite the crowd behind him, Johnson needed to rally after a slow start. His coaches gave him a stern message between the first and second frames, and he was able to turn up the tempo and give the home crowd another win to cheer about.
Johnson parlayed that into another tantalizing matchup with the young rising star, Joshua Van. The two duked it out on the feet with furious, frequent and high-level exchanges and combined for more than 300 attempted strikes through the first two rounds. Despite fighting a mile high in Denver, Colorado, Johnson hit the gas in the final frame to score a stunning knockout seconds into the third round, securing his third win in five months.
Activity, in and out of the Octagon, has been the name of the game for the 33-year-old Johnson. Spend five minutes with him or listen to a couple interviews, and you know he is just one of the guys who is married to the game. The work has shown well in the Octagon, even if his record has its bumps. He ranks third all-time among flyweights in striking differential (+1.47) and fifth in strikes landed per minute (4.95) to go along with a good motor when it comes to the wrestling department.
At UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira, he faces Sumudaerji, a lanky and talented fighter from China who has flirted with the Top 15. However, “The Tibetan Eagle” is coming off two losses in a row, and he is keen to steal all the momentum Johnson brings with him on October 19.
A fourth win in eight months would position Johnson well for a run-in with a Top 15 or Top10 foe in the seemingly wide open flyweight division, so keep an eye out for him and his signature “Skullet” hairstyle.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Hernandez vs Pereira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 19, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
