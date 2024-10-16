Under The Radar | Charles Johnson

“InnerG” came into the promotion with a solid resume, having built a 10-2 record on the regional scene. He secured and twice defended the LFA flyweight title, and promptly got thrown into the deep end against the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev. While he pushed Mokaev, he ultimately lost. A pair of wins over Zhalgas Zhumagulov and Jimmy Flick got him some traction, but three losses in a row put him right back on his heels.

Before he made his maiden voyage to the Octagon in 2024, Johnson regularly spoke about his five-round style, but seeing as main events or title fights were far down the road due to the 2-4 start to his UFC tenure, he knew he needed to shift gears.

Against the then-undefeated Azat Maksum, he did just that, pressing the action on the feet, wrestling and threatening submissions. After getting the bounce-back win, he said, “Don’t ever count me out,” and he was proud to show off his grind mentality in the final round. That win not only snapped his losing skid, but it also set him up for an opportunity to fight in his hometown of St. Louis. “The Pride of St. Louis” took on Jake Hadley, but despite the crowd behind him, Johnson needed to rally after a slow start. His coaches gave him a stern message between the first and second frames, and he was able to turn up the tempo and give the home crowd another win to cheer about.