Under The Radar | Aiemann Zahabi

There is one fighter that may be flying under the radar, and his name is Aiemann Zahabi. Now you might think that name sounds familiar, and you may be thinking of Firas Zahabi, who is the head coach at Tristar Gym and who worked with Canadian legend Georges St-Pierre.

But Aiemann Zahabi is making a name for himself, entering his fight against veteran Pedro Munhoz on a four-fight win streak after suffering back-to-back losses following his debut back in 2017.

Before making his debut, Zahabi was already on a successful run with a 6-0 record, with all those wins coming by finish. When he stepped into the Octagon for the first time it was against Reginaldo Vieira in February 2017, and he won by unanimous decision.

Nine months later, Zahabi suffered the first defeat of his career, getting knocked out by Ricardo Ramos at UFC 217. Following that fight, Zahabi took some time away from fighting and didn’t return to competition until May 2019, where he faced Vince Morales. It would be the second loss of his career.