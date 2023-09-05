UNDENIABLE LAURA SANKO EARNS PPV BROADCAST OPPORTUNITY 

And until UFC 294 rolls around in October, it will mean that the first and most recent UFC pay-per-view events will have featured a female presence at the announcers desk, as Sanko will join Kathy Long, who called UFC 1, as the only two females to ever break down the action inside the Octagon on pay-per-view.

This is an historic moment, but one the talented analyst has been working towards for some time.

How To Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

As soon as Sanko got the broadcasting bug, she knew where she wanted to end up and what it would take to get there, and the former fighter had no reservations about putting in the time and effort required to work her way to that chair.