Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To Defend WBC Continental Americas Title Against Przemyslaw Runowski At 3Arena On Friday, September 20

Tickets go on sale from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21 via Ticketmaster. 3Arena presale tickets will be available to purchase from 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19. The ten-round main event will be broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS®.

Callum Walsh has a long standing relationship with UFC President and CEO Dana White, who has supported Walsh’s career and provided guidance after building a combat sports empire in UFC. As an undefeated rising star, White wanted to help make it possible for Walsh to fight at home in Ireland after basing himself in California for most of his career.

“I met Callum Walsh a couple of years ago and I love the way he fights. I also love the fact that he’s not fighting guys to pad his record, like the typical boxing model. This is a kid who really believes in himself and his potential to become a world champion,” said White. “I also love the fact that one of the greatest trainers in the history of the sport, Freddie Roach, believes in him. I am very invested in this fight in Dublin and I’m really excited to not only bring a fight back to Ireland but to be sitting ringside to see Callum fight in his home country at 11-0 with 9 knockouts taking on the #1 Super Welterweight from Poland with 25 pro fights and has never been stopped. This fight is a huge opportunity for both fighters with the WBC title on the line.”