Undefeated Champion Callum Walsh Returns To Ireland To Defend WBC Continental Americas Title Against Przemyslaw Runowski At 3Arena On Friday, September 20

Fight Coverage
Dublin, Ireland: Callum Walsh makes his highly anticipated homecoming to Ireland on Friday, September 20 at Dublin’s 3Arena, presented by UFC FIGHT PASS®. The Cork native will defend his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title in a main event bout against Przemyslaw Runowski. The co-main event will see Ali Akhmedov and Pierre Hubert Dibombe compete in a 10-round Super Middleweight bout.
Tickets go on sale from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21 via Ticketmaster. 3Arena presale tickets will be available to purchase from 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19. The ten-round main event will be broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS®.
Callum Walsh has a long standing relationship with UFC President and CEO Dana White, who has supported Walsh’s career and provided guidance after building a combat sports empire in UFC. As an undefeated rising star, White wanted to help make it possible for Walsh to fight at home in Ireland after basing himself in California for most of his career.
“I met Callum Walsh a couple of years ago and I love the way he fights. I also love the fact that he’s not fighting guys to pad his record, like the typical boxing model. This is a kid who really believes in himself and his potential to become a world champion,” said White. “I also love the fact that one of the greatest trainers in the history of the sport, Freddie Roach, believes in him. I am very invested in this fight in Dublin and I’m really excited to not only bring a fight back to Ireland but to be sitting ringside to see Callum fight in his home country at 11-0 with 9 knockouts taking on the #1 Super Welterweight from Poland with 25 pro fights and has never been stopped. This fight is a huge opportunity for both fighters with the WBC title on the line.”
Walsh vs Runowski is LIVE from the @3ArenaDublin in Dublin, Ireland on September 20th!— danawhite (@danawhite) August 16, 2024
I will see you there👊🏻👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/AC5kfY93K8
Callum Walsh (11-0, fighting out of Cork, Ireland) will defend his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight for the second time at the 3Arena, following consecutive knockout wins over Dauren Yeleussinov and Carlos Ortiz. The fight marks Walsh’s first professional main event appearance on home soil and with 9 KOs in his career, this headline bout is sure to deliver fireworks. Walsh is coached by Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach and is touted as one of the sport’s brightest talents.
Przemyslaw Runowski (22-2-1, fighting out of Slupsk, Poland) heads into the event unbeaten in his last five outings and having never been stopped. He is the top rated boxer in Poland in the super welterweight division and has his eyes on ruining Walsh’s homecoming and taking his belt.
Ali Akhmedov (21-1, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) returns to the ring for the third time in 2024, following back-to-back knockout victories in April and May. Completing the transition from prospect to contender, the bout is his opportunity to show the world why he is one of the most exciting fighters in the Super Middleweight division.
Pierre Hubert Dibombe (22-1-1, fighting out of Nates, Loire-Atlantique, France) has the opportunity to complete his mission of becoming world champion by 2026 when he meets Akhmedov in Dublin. The Frenchman is looking to bounce back strongly, having suffered his first professional loss by unanimous decision, bringing an end to a 23-unbeaten streak.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Thomas Carty (8-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland), who trained with double Oympian Kellie Harrington, takes on Jacek Chruslicki (8-0, fighting out of Nowy Sącz, Poland) in a Heavyweight bout.
- Former Olympian Emmett Brennan (3-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) faces Kevin Cronin (8-1-1, fighting out of County Kerry, Ireland) in an eight-round bout for the Super Middleweight Celtic Title.
- Craig O’Brien (14-3, fighting out of Dublin Ireland) clashes with Edward Donavan (7-0 fighting out of Limerick, Ireland) for the Super Welterweight Celtic Title.
- Shauna O’Keefe (2-0, fighting out of Clonmel, Ireland) locks horns with Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir (7-5, fighting out of Reykjavik, Iceland).
- Gareth Dowling (fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) makes his professional debut on the card.
- Ella Thompson (6-4, fighting out of Dunboyne, Ireland) takes on Dolly Sambrook (4-3, fighting out of the United Kingdom) in an amateur bout.
Media accreditation is now open for Walsh vs. Runowski. Please click here to apply for credentials.