Undefeated and Unfazed: Callum Walsh Thrives Under Ireland's Spotlight

“Nah, it's all right,” he laughs in between training sessions at the Wild Card Boxing gym in Hollywood, California. The unbeaten junior middleweight prospect is still a few weeks out from his return to Ireland for this Friday’s meeting with Przemyslaw Runowski at 3Arena in Dublin, but if there were going to be any nerves for the headliner, they’re not visible.

Then again, the Cork native has always been cool under pressure in the ring and equally confident outside the ropes. That type of demeanor makes champions and stars in this business, and that’s what the 23-year-old has been aiming for since he first put on the gloves as a youngster.

“I've been like this my whole life,” said Walsh. “I don't really worry about things too much. I'm never really worried about anything, to be honest. I just take things as they come. And with things like this, with the opportunities I'm getting, I'm just enjoying them as much as I can because I know as fast as they came around, it could go away just as fast, so I'm just trying to live in the moment and enjoy everything that I'm getting. I don't want to be 40 years old or 50 years old and think, I wish I just enjoyed it more. I wish I wasn't so stressed. I wish I wasn't so worried about this fight and the next one, I wish I just enjoyed it. And that's the thing. You could be dead in the morning, and you just don't know. So I'm just enjoying every day as it goes.”

That’s a healthy attitude to have in any walk of life, but especially in the fight game, where, like he said, it could all go away in an instant. Zig when you should have zagged in the ring, and you’re staring at the lights and dismissed as a hype job. Walsh has been in the game most of his life, and he’s seen others fall by the wayside as fast as they reached the top or near it. So there’s no time to be jaded. Walsh knows he’s done the work; now it’s time to enjoy the build-up to his first fight at home as a professional.