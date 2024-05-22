UNC Tar Heel Austin O’Connor Shows Love For White Sox

O’Connor, effectively, prefers to focus his attention on his own training, and is even unfamiliar with some of the biggest names in the sport. The Tar Heel great isn’t completely in the dark on the sport that put him on the map, but unless he knows he is about to face a particular opponent, it doesn’t make sense to pile on more wrestling information.

He acknowledges his lack of knowledge of some of the famous wrestlers, and attributes it to keeping his life on and off the mat separate.



“There’s some people that love watching videos and love watching Russians,” O’Connor claims. “I couldn’t tell you a single Russian wrestler because I never grew up watching. I just liked to do other stuff in my free time when I was outside the wrestling room.”



While contributing most of his time to perfecting his wrestling craft, O’Connor would always make room for the White Sox in his small increments of free time.