Umar Nurmagomedov | Staying Active, Handling Business

Since then, the skilled 30-year-old has earned a pair of wins to further solidify his standing as one of the top contenders in the 135-pound weight class, first halting Mario Bautista’s lengthy win streak last October in Abu Dhabi, before turning aside former flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo in January to advance to 8-1 inside the Octagon and 20-1 overall for his career.

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Now, Nurmagomedov continues his efforts to secure a second opportunity to fight for UFC gold by stepping into a main event assignment opposite Song Yadong on his opponent’s home soil.

“I think we’re just two guys in top 5 who don’t have fight,” Nurmagomedov said earlier this week when asked about Saturday’s matchup with Song in Shanghai and why taking this fight was the right decision for him… When they said they’re gonna do event in Shanghai, I was thinking about that fight. I thought maybe they were gonna put Song Yadong, but at that time, I had an opponent already — (David) Martinez — but when they tell me he’s injured, I understand they’re gonna make (this fight).”