Umar Nurmagomedov Is Ready For His Big Moment

In a sit-down interview with UFC.com, Nurmagomedov opted to conduct the entire interview in English, rather than work through a translator. It showed that, as well as evolving his game in the gym, he’s dedicated to developing his communication skills for a Western audience, too.

That’s not to say that Nurmagomedov is a hidden talent. His performances inside the UFC Octagon haven’t just spoken volumes about his abilities – it’s screamed from the rooftops.

Nurmagomedov is perfect at 17-0, with his last five wins coming in the UFC, and his performances from his Octagon debut onward have consistently put the division’s elite on notice. Now he’s ready to take that final step and position himself for a shot at the bantamweight title.