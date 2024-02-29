Umar Nurmagomedov Just Wants To Fight

More than a year since his last fight, Nurmagomeodv returns to the Octagon to fight Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev. The matchup surprised some. Considering Nurmagomedov’s championship aspirations, taking a fight against a UFC debutant who rides in on a nine-fight winning streak was a surprise, but it goes back to his credence that the top fighters must fight and win to earn their ranked spots.

“For me, it doesn’t matter (who I fight),” Nurmagomedov told UFC.com. “A fight is a fight. It doesn’t matter with who. I just want to be active. I just want to fight more. I lost two years because of injury. I don’t want to fight until I’m 38, 35. I just want to use this time, and that’s why I want to be active.”

Like his cousin and UFC Hall of Fame member Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar is straightforward and determined when it comes to talking about his fighting career. He hasn’t necessarily had the chance to prove the level at which he is capable of fighting, but if he can hit a streak of good health and keep racking up the impressive wins, those opportunities are bound to come.