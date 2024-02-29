Umar Nurmagomedov Just Wants To Fight

Interviews
Umar Nurmagomedov is crystal clear about what he wants. It isn’t a particular opponent nor is it the respect of his peers and fellow bantamweights. He just wants to fight.
The undefeated 28-year-old has long been touted as one of the prospects to watch in the talent-laden bantamweight division, but he has yet to score that signature win to solidify the hype. He made his Octagon debut in January 2021 with a first-round submission of Sergey Morozov, which earned him a performance bonus to boot, but a knee injury suffered a few months later kept him out of action for the rest of the year. He bounced back in 2022 with a submission win over Brian Kelleher and a decision win over Nate Maness, which he parlayed into a brutal knockout win over Raoni Barcelos (earning him another performance bonus). Nurmagomedov then had his breakout opportunity when he was booked to fight Cory Sandhagen in August 2023, but a shoulder injury forced him to pull out of the matchup.
More than a year since his last fight, Nurmagomeodv returns to the Octagon to fight Bekzat Almakhan at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev. The matchup surprised some. Considering Nurmagomedov’s championship aspirations, taking a fight against a UFC debutant who rides in on a nine-fight winning streak was a surprise, but it goes back to his credence that the top fighters must fight and win to earn their ranked spots.
“For me, it doesn’t matter (who I fight),” Nurmagomedov told UFC.com. “A fight is a fight. It doesn’t matter with who. I just want to be active. I just want to fight more. I lost two years because of injury. I don’t want to fight until I’m 38, 35. I just want to use this time, and that’s why I want to be active.”
Like his cousin and UFC Hall of Fame member Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar is straightforward and determined when it comes to talking about his fighting career. He hasn’t necessarily had the chance to prove the level at which he is capable of fighting, but if he can hit a streak of good health and keep racking up the impressive wins, those opportunities are bound to come.
For now, he is content to return to the UFC APEX for the third time and he welcomes a fresh face to the organization.
“Everything is the same,” he said. “(It’s) nothing special. For me, I feel like I’m at home. For me, everything is easy. I’m not too excited. Everything is nice.”
Nurmagomedov respects his opponent’s skills, but he also knows that he holds the advantage in the grappling department against virtually everyone he will face. He cites Merab Dvalishvili as someone whose wrestling is also at an elite level in the 135-pound ranks, but Nurmagomedov added his belief that “The Machine” isn’t as high-level a grappler because he tends to let opponents return to their feet and take them down again rather than tally up the control time.
Sandhagen is another person on Nurmagomedov’s mind, although he is adamant about saying he is not looking past Almakhan. However, should he keep his record unblemished after March 2, Nurmagomedov said he hopes to find the former interim title challenger in a No. 1 contender bout. The timing could work out, too, as bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley prepares to make his first title defense against Marlon “Chito” Vera on March 9. While the general consensus is that Dvalishvili has earned the next title shot regardless of who wins the fight, Nurmagomedov could set himself on a prosperous path.
“I hope I will advance up the Top 10 because all these guys talk about, ‘I’m 13, and he’s 12. I don’t want to fight with him,’ and stuff like this. I hope UFC is going to put me at number eight or seven because all these guys who are in these positions, they’re old guys who didn’t win their last couple fights and they don’t deserve it.
“I don’t want to look beyond my opponent. This Saturday, I have to win, but then we are going to talk.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gaziev, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 1:30pm ET/10:30am PT, while the main card kicks off at 4pm ET/1pm PT.
