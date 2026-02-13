Umar Dzambekov Is Ready To Introduce Himself

“I’d say the audience definitely, so more people see me (and) watch me fight,” he explained.

“Nowadays, especially with social media and all that, people get to know you better, and that way they can see, ‘Hey, what he's capable of,’ or ‘How good he is.’. There can be so many fighters out there. They're good, but if they're not really known, it's tough.”

Dzambekov fell into boxing almost automatically. His father was a boxer, and he just followed in his dad’s footsteps. It’s a journey that has been his life’s work so far.

“I don't even remember a point where I was not boxing (or whether) I would have chosen something else or not, I have no idea, to be honest,” he admitted.

“But yeah, I'm here. I started enjoying the trip after probably I turned like 14, 15, and realized what I'm capable of, and what kind of skills I’ve got. And here I am. I'm 28 now, and had over 100-something amateur fights, 13 pro fights. I'm ranked high at the top, and signed with Zuffa. Can't be better. The only thing I’ve got to do is more work – that's it.”

That crucial point came when Dzambekov was in his mid-teens, when he realized that he had the skills that could see him carve out a career in the sport. Being in that competitive environment then pushed him to new levels, as he has steadily improved his game.