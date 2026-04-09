The Ultimate Weekend In Perth

Head to Fremantle, Australia’s Top Tourism Town in 2025, to enjoy the laid-back vibes, sunset views and a cold drink at Little Creatures Brewery.”Freo” is a quick 25-minute train ride or a half-hour drive, and is rich with buzzing markets and a fascinating history. From the fresh seafood to the WA Shipwrecks Museum, there is no shortage of ways to spend a day.

At night, check out Perth’s electric food and drink scene before the action gets going at RAC Arena.

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Sunday:

After enjoying what is sure to be a high-octane evening of mixed martial arts action, spend your Sunday in the calm, relaxing nature on Rottenest Island, Perth’s own pocket of paradise. There, you can see the happiest animals on earth, quokkas, and enjoy pristine beaches, bike paths and walking trails. Just take a 30-minute ferry, and you are transported to the perfect getaway for your Sunday.

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Monday:

Close out your trip with a trek to Swan Valley, the only wine region within an Australian capital city, which contains more than 40 wineries and 70 restaurants and cafes. Western Australia’s oldest wine region is a tapestery of grapevines, cellar dores and produce stalls. You can take guided tasting tours, river cruises or even horse-drawn wagons while partaking in world-class wine, beer and good food

Plan your trip today!