Ultimate UFC 2022 Fight Card

So only main events were considered for the main event. Only co-main event fights could land in the penultimate position on our fight card mixtape, and so on down the line. In a way, it benefitted competitors that competed early on events with a dozen or more fights because there was less competition for those final few spots, though that didn’t diminish the quality of the bouts that made up the list.

I enjoyed building that fight card so much that at the start of the year, I built a spreadsheet with up to 15 bouts and started keeping track. With each passing event, I would update my fight card, and watch as good fights were replaced by great fights, and cool moments were removed in favor of unforgettable happenings.

And so now that we’re in the final days of 2022 and all 42 events have come and gone, it’s time to reveal this year’s Ultimate UFC Fight Card.

Leon Edwards defeats Kamaru Usman (UFC 278)

There was no other choice here, honestly.

Sure, there were some close main events, some down-to-the-wire main events, and some thrilling championship main events, but this was the main event moment of 2022.