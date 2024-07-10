Episode 6 Recap | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

LAKE MEAD

Team Shevchenko rolls into Lake Mead, where the Shevchenko takes the group out on the lake as a way to relax and unwind after seeing all the tension that had built up in the last training session.

Everyone enjoyed the opportunity to get out of the house, back into nature, and calm down a little, calling it exactly what the team needed.

TUF HOUSE

Theocharis talks about the tattoo he has on his left forearm, which is a sketch outline of the last photo he took of his late girlfriend, who passed tragically in August 2021.

His home video from Stratford, Ontario, Canada runs, with him visiting his parents’ house. It’s a small, rural community where hockey is obviously massive. He praises his parents and shows off the title belt he won in the first fight he had after his girlfriend passed.

A video of them together begins and he talks about their relationship, giving a cursory explanation of what happened to her without going into too much detail for obvious reasons. He explains that one of the first people he called after her passing was Elias Theodorou, who won the middleweight competition on TUF: Nations and fought in the UFC for several years before passing in 2022 following a battle with cancer.

“Those two were the closest people in my life at that point,” he says, as the footage shows him sitting near the water at home in Toronto. “With depression comes anxiety. I still battle anxiety on a daily basis, I would say. I’m not as depressed anymore — I’m actually a very happy individual — but all of that has taken a lot of time to get to this point.

“I’ve had to speak with therapists to live a healthy lifestyle and know what makes me feel good,” he continues. “What makes me feel good is competing in mixed martial arts, training every day.

"For anybody who is listening to this, I want you to know there is always hope — you just have to find something that inspires you to be a better person. If you’re going through a traumatic experience, it’s gonna take some time. Everyone has their own process; you just have to find what works for you and what makes you happy.”