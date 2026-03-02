THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER SEASON 34 REMOTE CASTING NOW OPEN

The Ultimate Fighter 34 (TUF 34) will feature athletes from the men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and women’s strawweight (115 lbs.) divisions. Casting will begin as of today and run through Friday, March 27 with applications available for download at ufc.ac/tufapplication . Team coaches for TUF 34 will be announced at a later date.

Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television, the iconic competition series has introduced a wide array of fans – from die-hard to brand new – to UFC and served as a springboard for the career of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions, contenders and stars, including: Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Nate Diaz, Michael Chiesa , Kelvin Gastelum, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, and Conor McGregor, who was a coach in TUF 22 and TUF 31.

Casting for TUF 34 will be remote with no physical tryouts. Finalists will be selected by April 3, 2026.





WHO: Men’s bantamweight (135 lb.) and women’s strawweight (115 lb.) athletes

WHEN: Today through Friday, March 27

WHERE: Remote Casting Only

Application Available at ufc.ac/tufapplication

CASTING CONTACT: Noah Mark at NMark@altrealitytv.com