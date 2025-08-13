The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 | Episode 12 Recap

As the competition winds to a close, UFC President Dana White gets the two teams together outside of the house. Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen tell them how much they appreciate the effort these athletes have given throughout the season, as an image for Season 33 is projected onto one of the massive hotel buildings for them to see.

The two teams head into the hotel and have a huge meal together and hang out together. Everybody digs in, except, really, for Eduardo Henrique, who Cormier teases about not trying much of the food. He won’t eat any duck, but tells the coaches that he eats capybara, while Tumelo Manyamala downs a shot.

Cormier jokes that there is a clear, visible difference between the teams, citing Team Sonnen’s business-like approach and etiquette versus the silliness of Team Cormier. Several of the competitors speak about the experience and how meaningful it was to them, vowing to stay in touch and only get better from their time in the house.

Several members of Team Sonnen sit around a fire in the backyard, and it’s all athletes that came out on the wrong side of things in the competition. Andreeas Binder jokes that it’s the “loser’s circle’ and that he’s going to get more beatings when he gets back to Ireland.

