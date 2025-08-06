The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 | Episode 11 Recap

As the competitors hang out in the living room watching Diego Bianchini and Matt Dixon play chess, TUF 32 winner Mairon Santos decides to stop by the house where his journey into the UFC began. The Brazilian, who trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, was one of the last picks for Team Grasso in Season 32, but beat Edwin Cooper Jr. and Guillermo Torres to advance to the finale, where he knocked out Kaan Ofli.

Santos shares that the biggest thing for him during his time on the show was to believe in himself and not worry about everyone else in the house, explaining that figuring out to just focus on his own activities and his own controllables had a massive impact on his performance during the previous season.

He gets a tour of the house and points out where he slept, with several of the still active contestants speaking about how beneficial it was to have one of the most recent winners come by and share his experiences.

JOSEPH MORALES FIGHT PREP