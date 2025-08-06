The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 | Episode 11 Recap

PREVIOUSLY ON THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
UFC veteran Joseph Morales of Team Sonnen punches his ticket to the semifinals with a first-round submission win over Eduardo Henrique, while Team Cormier’s Imanol Rodriguez earned his place in the final four with a first-round stoppage win over Arshiyan Memon.
Now, Morales and Rodriguez go head-to-head to determine who will move on to the live finale and another step closer to becoming The Ultimate Fighter.
TUF HOUSE
As the competitors hang out in the living room watching Diego Bianchini and Matt Dixon play chess, TUF 32 winner Mairon Santos decides to stop by the house where his journey into the UFC began. The Brazilian, who trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, was one of the last picks for Team Grasso in Season 32, but beat Edwin Cooper Jr. and Guillermo Torres to advance to the finale, where he knocked out Kaan Ofli.
Santos shares that the biggest thing for him during his time on the show was to believe in himself and not worry about everyone else in the house, explaining that figuring out to just focus on his own activities and his own controllables had a massive impact on his performance during the previous season.
He gets a tour of the house and points out where he slept, with several of the still active contestants speaking about how beneficial it was to have one of the most recent winners come by and share his experiences.
JOSEPH MORALES FIGHT PREP
Morales rolls into the UFC APEX with several other members of Team Sonnen, speaking with the coaches about his expectations for the fight with Rodriguez and how he envisions approaching things. Sonnen doesn’t believe the Team Cormier fighter will have the kind of power to worry Morales, who aims to make Rodriguez over-commit to his strikes before taking him down and submitting him.
Sonnen urges Morales to not just be “Joe” when he’s training and hitting the bag, pushing him to make sure he drills the things he’s good at and taps into the fighter side of things a little more. Morales, whose nickname “Bopo” derives from his cousin’s inability to pronounce his name when they were younger, is receptive to the feedback, and Sonnen repeatedly presses his charge to channel “Bopo” more in practice, likening it to Popeye eating his spinach.
“I’m not scared of Joseph; Joseph’s not an intimidating guy,” Sonnen says. “Now ‘Bopo,’ (that guy) is a whole other animal; that guy I would be scared of.”
Sonnen believes he’s figured out how to get Morales to flip the switch and that his first overall selection will end up becoming the flyweight winner.
TUF HOUSE
Rodriguez has his phone call home, speaking with his girlfriend, Valeria. He almost immediately begins tearing up and is unable to speak. He apologizes for how difficult things are without him there, but she ensures him that everything is fine and they’re all proud of him for chasing his dreams.
His aunt, uncle, and cousin — who are massively important to him — join the call and echo her words of support and pride.
“I think I’m more dangerous now than before this call,” Rodriguez says in an interstitial following the emotional connection back home.
The next morning, Morales sits down to speak with his wife and their two kids, crying tears of joy as soon as he sees them all huddled up on the couch. He learned that his TV, which he bought with the bonus from the first UFC win, got broken, which makes him laugh and cringe at the same time.
“I don’t think I’d be able to be here without her,” he says of his wife, who urged him to go. “It definitely gives me some extra motivation to see my family, see that they’re doing good.”
IMANOL RODRIGUEZ FIGHT PREP
Rodriguez expresses that Morales’ UFC experience makes him a fighter he has to approach differently, that he has to be smarter against before going through drills and training sessions with the Team Cormier coaches.
Cormier speaks about the potential of the young Mexican flyweight, but acknowledges how good Morales is. Stating that he was surprised to learn about Rodriguez’ wrestling, Cormier wants his athlete to utilize it offensively against Morales, believing that taking him down will shake the confidence of the Team Sonnen fighter.
They drill protecting the neck as he’s changing levels and shooting, noting that Morales has a good guillotine.
“At the end of the day, even the tallest tower can fall,” says Rodriguez. “You are going to see that I am ready to be in the big leagues.”
SEMIFINAL WEIGH-IN FLYWEIGHT
Morales is first to the scale, coming in at 126 pounds. Rodriguez follows suit, hitting 125.5 pounds before the two men face off, staring daggers at one another the entire time without moving or speaking.
FIGHT DAY
The athletes arrive at the UFC APEX, make their way to their respective dressing rooms, and get ready to make the walk, with both men promising victory, as expected.
And with that, it’s time to decide things inside the Octagon.
Imanol Rodriguez vs. Joseph Morales
Morales controlled the opening round after securing an early takedown and working around to Rodriguez’ back, where he spent the majority of the frame. Both men had moments in the second, with Rodriguez landing well when he went first, but Morales hitting another takedown and continuing to have success pressuring his less experienced opponent. In the third, the Mexican prospect out-wrestled Morales, getting him to the canvas, securing the back, and staying there for the duration, chipping away with small punches and shutting down all of Morales’ attempts to reverse the position.
After a competitive 15-minute battle, Sonnen begins the fight recap, praising Morales’ initial takedown, with UFC CEO Dana White acknowledging the first clearly went to the former UFC athlete. Cormier discusses the second, noting that Rodriguez did well when he was going first, acknowledging that Morales worked back into the frame by securing a takedown as White called it a “toss up.” The third round was clearly Rodriguez’ round, as he took Morales back and controlled there the entire way.
With the decision in the hands of the judges, none of Sonnen, Cormier, or White are sure who will get the nod.
Official Result: Joseph Morales def. Imanol Rodriguez by split decision
And with that, Morales advances to face Alibi Idiris in the live flyweight finale.
Morales is happy to stand triumphant in the center of the Octagon with a picture of his family in his hands, having accomplished what he set out to do when he began down this path. He goes back to the dressing room and shares a tearful moment with his teammates, thanking them for being an inspiration and helping him reach this point.
Cormier is frustrated with the result as the team walks back to the dressing room. Rodriguez understandably believed he did enough to win the fight and is crestfallen to have come soclose and ended up short. Alex Sanchez tries to console his compatriot, but, for the moment, Rodriguez is simply heartbroken and stuck feeling the weight of this setback.
“Next up, we have the last fight of the semifinals, welterweights Daniil Donchenko and Matt Dixon battle it out to determine who will be facing Rodrigo (Sezinando) in the finale,” states White, setting the table for the final episode of the season.
ON THE NEXT EPISODE OF THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER
TUF Season 2 winner and UFC Hall of Fame legend Rashad Evans pays Team Sonnen a visit before Donchenko and Dixon go head-to-head for a spot in the finale.