The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 | Episode 10 Recap

Team Cormier’s Rodrigo Sezinando advanced to the semifinals with a dominant decision win over rival Brazilian Diego Bianchini, while Jeff Creighton earned a bloody win over Ireland’s Andreeas Binder.
Now, the teammates face off, with a place in the live finale hanging in the balance.
PLANET HOLLYWOOD
With Team Sonnen not competing in the first welterweight semifinal, Chael Sonnen and Colby Covington decide to take their team for a night out, taking everyone to see Criss Angel perform. Everyone is excited to meet him and get to see his show and, later in the evening, Angel gives a shout out to Sonnen and Covington before calling them up on stage to a round of applause.
TRAINING SESSION TEAM CORMIER
Cormier explains how they’re going to break things up, with both Sezinando and Creighton switching spots between training partners. Sezinando says he’d rather just train with Alex Sanchez, rather than getting time in with Daniil Donchenko, who is also still in the competition.
Creighton theorizes in an interstitial that it’s a confidence thing for Sezinando — he doesn’t want to get pushed — where it feels very much like the Brazilian wanting to keep all his cards close to the vest now that it’s down to the final four.
Cormier is sitting this one out when it comes to coaching, splitting the team of assistants between the two athletes. He offers his thoughts on what each guy should do, proffering that Sezinando should work to maintain space and distance, while using his striking and advantages in terms of speed and technical acumen on the feet. Conversely, he believes Creighton should use his wrestling, specifically working to put Sezinando on his back in order to see how he manages there.
Both guys, understandably, are confident that they have the answers for whatever is coming back their way, with each forecasting a dominant win. Cormier says he believes each is capable of winning the competition.
TUF HOUSE
Creighton has a call with his wife Haley, who is at his mom’s house so that he can speak to the rest of his family as well. Like everyone else that makes these calls, it reminds him of the sacrifices everyone else has made in order for him to get to where he is today.
Sezinando follows, speaking with his mom back in Brazil, fighting back tears and wiping his eyes constantly during the call and his interstitial interview about the experience. He explains that he’s through to the second round, and is overwhelmed with emotion, as is she; it’s a beautiful, powerful moment.
Still overcome with emotions when he goes back to his room, Sezinando speaks with Sanchez and Imanol Rodriguez about their relationship and the pressure he feels to create a better life for her through fighting.
SEMIFINAL WEIGH-IN WELTERWEIGHT
We get to the weigh-ins straight away, which means a longer fight is on the horizon.
Creighton is up first, coming in at 170.5 pounds. Sezinando follows, tipping the scale at 170.5 pounds as well. The first welterweight semifinal is official.
The two Team Cormier fighters face off, staring daggers at one another, saying nothing before shaking hands and parting ways.
FIGHT DAY
The Octagon gets set up in the UFC APEX and both men make their way to the Team Cormier locker room. Cormier organizes a different locker room for Creighton, congratulating both men and explaining they’re way they are right now because they helped each other and the team.
Once they’re separated, they get taped and loose, ready to step in and figure out who will earn a place in the welterweight finale.
Rodrigo Sezinando vs. Jeff Creighton
Rodrigo Sezinando is on to the finale after a grueling, grappling-heavy win over fellow Team Cormier fighter Jeff Creighton.
The Brazilian made wise use of his advantage in the wrestling department, using a series of takedowns over the course of the fight to keep Creighton stuck on the canvas and in defensive situations. While the American had flashes of his own on the feet, he simply couldn’t keep Sezinando from taking him down and working to better positions, resulting in the Battlefield Fight League standout grinding big chunks of time off the clock.
When the scorecards were collected and totaled, it was Sezinando that emerged victorious.
Official Result: Rodrigo Sezinando def. Jeff Creighton by split decision
Cormier recaps the fight, highlighting Creighton’s good work at distance, countered by Sezinando’s ability to control the action on the canvas and repeatedly get the fight there. White praises Creighton’s drive to seek opportunities to strike in the third, knowing the fight was on the line, acknowledging that it allowed Sezinando the opportunity he needed to get inside, get the fight to the canvas, and grind out the win.
Creighton understandably is disappointed, saying he let his wife, his family down, but that he’ll find his way to the UFC in the future. Cormier consoles him as they head to the back, where Sezinando is in tears following the win. He’s overwhelmed by the fact that he’s made it to the UFC by reaching the finals, promising to make things better for his mother in the future.
With the first welterweight semifinal in the books, it’s time to shift back to flyweight, where Team Cormier’s Imanol Rodriguez will face UFC vet and Team Sonnen’s No. 1 pick, Joseph Morales, to see who will face Alibi Idiris in the live finale.
Recent TUF winner Mairon Santos makes a surprise return to the house before Rodriguez and Morales throw down to see who will advance in the flyweight competition.