The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 | Episode 10 Recap

Cormier explains how they’re going to break things up, with both Sezinando and Creighton switching spots between training partners. Sezinando says he’d rather just train with Alex Sanchez, rather than getting time in with Daniil Donchenko, who is also still in the competition.

Creighton theorizes in an interstitial that it’s a confidence thing for Sezinando — he doesn’t want to get pushed — where it feels very much like the Brazilian wanting to keep all his cards close to the vest now that it’s down to the final four.

Cormier is sitting this one out when it comes to coaching, splitting the team of assistants between the two athletes. He offers his thoughts on what each guy should do, proffering that Sezinando should work to maintain space and distance, while using his striking and advantages in terms of speed and technical acumen on the feet. Conversely, he believes Creighton should use his wrestling, specifically working to put Sezinando on his back in order to see how he manages there.

Both guys, understandably, are confident that they have the answers for whatever is coming back their way, with each forecasting a dominant win. Cormier says he believes each is capable of winning the competition.

TUF HOUSE