The Ultimate Fighter: Season 22 Recap

The first two weeks probably didn’t have the results McGregor was hoping for, as he was down 2-0 after the first couple episodes, with Frantz Slioa being submitted by Ryan Hall and Sascha Sharma losing via unanimous decision to Chris Gruetzemacher. McGregor became more emotionally invested after the latter loss when Faber took at dig at him, saying, “I think you need to show up to morning practices here on out…this is their opportunity.”

Taking the advice, though not admitting it, Conor became a little more hands-on in the evening practices and Team Europe wins the next two in a row with Marcin Wrzosek and Saul Rogers. McGregor claimed that with the right matchups Team Europe would demolish Team USA in any fight. Starting a little drama, McGregor told Faber he should fight his teammate, TJ Dillashaw, because he’s “a snake in the grass.” But Urijah brushed it off, not letting it affect him.

Ecstatic after the “picture perfect” performances from his team, McGregor’s confidence would quickly be shut down by Julian Erosa defeating Mehdi Baghdad. But that would be the last win the Americans got in the elimination round, as Team Europe secured wins from Martin Svensson, Artem Lobov, David Teymur, Abner Lloveras.

Before we saw the quarterfinal matchups, Team McGregor’s momentum would come to a halt when a coach’s challenge that involved dropping watermelons on targets gave Faber a win for the Americans.