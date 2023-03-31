The Ultimate Fighter: Season 20 | Breaking Barriers

But the following year, history would be made on two fronts, as Season 20 was not only the first time that the show would feature an all-female cast, but it also served as the larger unveiling of the strawweight division as part of the UFC, with the competitors being ranked, paired off, and placed into a tournament format where the winner would become the inaugural UFC strawweight champion.

UFC'S 30TH ANNIVERSARY EXPERIENCE | BREAKING BARRIERS

Because the strawweight division has now been a part of the UFC fold for nearly a decade and produced a litany of memorable moments and elite talents, it’s difficult to remember just what a big deal this was when it was first announced.

Invicta FC, the all-female promotion helmed by Shannon Knapp, held its first event roughly 18 months prior, and many of the competitors selected to venture to Las Vegas and battle it out in the single-elimination tournament had risen to prominence and established themselves amongst the elite in the sport under the company’s banner.