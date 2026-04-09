The Ultimate Fighter Returns With Coaches Daniel Cormier And Michael Bisping

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs. Team Bisping will feature 16 men’s bantamweight (135 lbs.) and women’s strawweight (115 lbs.) prospects competing to pursue their UFC dreams.

Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television, the iconic reality series has introduced a wide array of fans to UFC and served as a springboard for the career of numerous fighters who went on to be UFC champions and stars, including: Kamaru Usman, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Rose Namajunas, Nate Diaz, Michael Chiesa, Kelvin Gastelum, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Uriah Hall and Conor McGregor, who was a coach in TUF 22 and TUF 31.

One of four athletes to ever hold two UFC titles simultaneously, Cormier intends to make a statement in his third time coaching on The Ultimate Fighter following his debut on Season 27. He will look to impart the skills and experience that earned him notable victories over Stipe Miocic, Anderson Silva and Alexander Gustaffson. Cormier now has his sights set on shutting out Bisping as a coach in dominant fashion.

The Ultimate Fighter season 3 winner, Bisping returns for a third time to coach on the show that helped forge him into a UFC champion and Hall of Famer. Making his coaching debut on Season 14, Bisping now looks to once again impart the trademark grit and high fight IQ that earned him memorable victories over Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson. He now aims to out coach Cormier and lead his team to victory.

Past seasons of The Ultimate Fighter will be available on Paramount+ beginning in late May.