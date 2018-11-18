The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters - Episode 12 Recap

Gastelum ultimately chalks it up to the frustration of the end of the season coming and the pressure of the fight starting to mount as Chiasson prepares for her battle with Letson.

Before stepping into the cage, Chiasson first had to make weight and that was an entirely different battle this week.

Chiasson is a legitimate featherweight, so getting down to the 146-pound limit twice over just a few weeks’ time was going to be tough on her no matter what. Chiasson gets support from her team this week, although she did have to suffer through a strange encounter with Letson, who stepped into the room to look on while she was cutting weight.

Letson later admitted that it was a bad move on her part but insists she wasn't trying to get an edge on her opponent — she just didn't think before she acted when she stepped into the room where Chiasson was cutting weight.

Once it was time to step on to the scales, Letson hit the mark with no problem but Chiasson was actually over by a quarter pound. Thankfully, Chiasson was able to take off her clothes and she made the 146-pound limit to make her fight against Letson official for the next day.

Before they faced off for that spot in the finals, Kelvin Gastelum decided to take his team out for one last dinner before the season was over and everybody went their separate ways. In addition to the dinner, Gastelum also brought in flyweight champion Henry Cejudo, who joined the team to pass along some words of wisdom.

Cejudo told them to never let losing discourage them because that should only serve as motivation. He went through a similar situation after losing to Demetrious Johnson early in his UFC career but then he came back better than ever and defeated him in their rematch to become champion. Cejudo says he never got down about his losses — he only used them as motivation and a learning experience to get better the next time out.

"You either win or you learn, that's it," Cejudo said.

From there, it was time for the fight as Letson squared off with Chiasson in the last bout of the season.